LAS VEGAS (KLAS/WNCN) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating reports that a fan struck NFL quarterback Kyler Murray at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon following Arizona’s upset win over the Raiders.

A report was taken following a battery call that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player” just before 6:30 p.m., but a suspect has not been identified, police said.

The reported incident happened during celebrations of the Cardinals’ 29-23 overtime victory over Las Vegas (0-2).

A video posted on Twitter showed Cardinals (1-1) quarterback Kyler Murray, 25, celebrating after the team won by high-fiving fans before he appeared to have been smacked in the face while turning around. Murray then appears to engage in a confrontation with someone in the crowd before walking back onto the field.

While police confirmed there was a battery involving a fan and a player at the stadium, they would not confirm who the player was. However, the video clearly shows the Cardinals’ signal-caller.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

Additionally, Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

Murray went 31-for-49 for 277 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing) in Arizona’s first win of the season on Sunday. The scores all came in the second half after the Cardinals found themselves down as many as 20 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.