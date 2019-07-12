VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues five people stranded on a ship

NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Barry is making its presence felt along the Gulf, causing Coast Guard officials to be on high alert.

Their efforts helped save five people stranded aboard a ship 20 nautical miles southwest of Gulfport, Mississippi.

Coast Guard officials say a distress call came in around 9:45 a.m. for reports of a grounded ship. A helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans assisted in rescuing the boaters.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 11 a.m. and first recovered three passengers. After dropping them off in Gulfport and refueling, the aircrew returned to the scene to recover the remaining two passengers and a Coast Guard rescue swimmer who stayed behind. All passengers were recovered in stable condition, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

