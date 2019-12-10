VIDEO: Crash leaves car propped upside down on wire

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A car ended up suspended up against a utility pole after a crash in Parchment Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on G Avenue near Riverview Drive, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said.

A 51-year-old Portage woman told the sheriff’s office that the brakes went out on her car, at which point she accelerated in reverse up onto a guy wire, where it became stuck.

The woman was not hurt, but she did get a ticket.

A similar crash happened in Raleigh on Oct. 13.

Three teenagers were injured in a crash that caused the car they were in to come to rest vertically — supported by a wire from a telephone pole.

The type of crash with a vehicle going up a telephone pole support wire is rare, but not unheard of.

Similar crashes have happened in Fayetteville and at the coast in Wilmington in the last couple of years. Another similar crash involved an SUV.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now