VIDEO: Deputies chase man in front end loader for 5+ hours

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A more than eight-hour drama with a manic suspect in a rolling front end loader ends without anyone suffering major injuries.

Maury County Deputy Bucky Rowland tells WKRN there were numerous times during this frightening ordeal, that deputies could have used lethal force, but the sheriff says his officers chose to exercise patience instead.

It all went down Sunday, October 25, around 2:30 a.m. That’s when deputies went to a manufacturing company in Mt. Pleasant to execute an aggravated domestic assault warrant on 37-year-old Shaun Ray Lansfield.

Lansfield is a worker at the company and when officers arrived, the angry man was already in his front end loader, deputies said.

Company officials called him to the main office, but he didn’t come. Bodycam shows what happened when the deputies called him on the phone.

Lansfield was agitated and questioned the deputies’ motives, accusing them of wanting to use a taser him and take him to jail.

He told the deputies that his ex-wife had him arrested and he claimed she came to his home and took his dog. He ended the call forcefully by saying, “You all can shoot me. Shoot me in the face. I don’t give a F***.”

He then challenged the officers saying, “Go ahead and call SWAT.”

According to Sheriff Rowland, for the next few hours, with a big machine and full tank of gas, Lansfield drove the front end loader in circles around the lot. At times, the driver lowered the forks and drove aggressively toward the officers.

By daybreak, now several hours into this rolling standoff, Rowland said he had spoken to Lansfield multiple times, trying to get him to surrender.

The sheriff said he even exchanged phone batteries with the driver so his cellphone would stay charged and the department could maintain communications with the man.

“He put himself in a rolling barricade, a tank. You cannot get a whole lot more dangerous. You are talking about a 40,000 pound machine that you can run through or run over anything you want to,” said Sheriff Rowland.

Rowland said the actions of Lansfield put many others in danger multiple times in this eight-hour plus ordeal. Rowland said his officers showed patience and used time to their advantage instead of taking lethal action. But, he said there were moments when lethal force might have been considered.

“It was absolutely a deadly force situation. We’d have been justified when he tried to leave the property or come toward us in any type of way,” said Rowland.

Rowland said that Lansfield was armed with a box cutter, and at times he seemed intent on harming himself. Rowland also told WKRN that Lansfield’s mental state was such that he might have been trying to commit “suicide by cop.”

After approximately five hours of Lansfield driving around in his rolling barricade, Rowland gave the command to fire pepper gas into the front cab.

Bodycam showed two officers firing multiple rounds. According to the sheriff, both rounds struck the glass of the cab and exited through the other window. That’s when Lansfield left the compound, drove on city streets in Mt. Pleasant.

According to Rowland, it is now midday, and people were coming and going to church. Other citizens were out and moving about.

With two dozen law officers trailing behind the big rig, Lansfield suddenly crossed onto the railroad tracks and begins driving down the tracks.

Rowland and other deputies jumped out and pursued the 37-year-old on foot. Rowland said they chased the front end loader for more than a mile. Deputies got their break when Lansfield got off the tracks, behind a business, and got caught in mud.

Officers armed with semi-automatic weapons, Tasers, and a bean bag gun, descended on the driver. That’s when Rowland tossed a smoke grenade into the cab of the machine.

Within seconds, thick smoke billowed out of the broken windows. Deputies screamed for Lansfield to surrender, but wouldn’t come out. That’s when a deputy opened fire with a bean bag gun.

On camera, you hear a shot, a thud, and then the man screams in pain. That’s when Rowland led a group of deputies across a stream, through thickets, to the door of the machine. The sheriff got his hands on the suspect and yanked him out of the driver’s seat.

Lansfield was still clutching a cigarette between his lips as they slapped the cuffs on him. The whole incident from the first call to apprehension took eight-plus hours.

In the end, nobody was seriously injured.

The sheriff told WKRN that officers get a bad rap when things go bad in a split second, but this is another example of good officers doing the right thing, allowing everyone to go home safely.

And as far as his role in this long term operation, the sheriff said, “I didn’t do anything my guys are not doing every single day.”

The sheriff went on to say how proud he is of his officers who work hard for a small wage, dedicating themselves to protecting the community.

In the end, Lansfield told deputies he just wanted to talk to his wife.

Lansfield added to his initial charge of aggravated assault. New felonies include evading arrest, felony evading, reckless endangerment, vandalism, and theft of the front end loader.