VIDEO: Dozens of Trump supporters host boat parade on Pamlico River

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico River was packed with Trump supporters on Saturday as they floated together in a boat parade.

Dozens of vessels took to the water with their Trump flags — and one boat even had a life-sized cutout of Trump aboard. Another boat had a man aboard who was wearing a Trump mask over his face.

Saturday’s event coincided with other flotillas in other states, including on the Intracoastal Waterway in Florida and at Lake Martin in Alabama.

Saturday was also the first time Trump held a rally since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Trump’s rally — the first in 110 days — was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

