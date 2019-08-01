VIDEO: Elusive emu spotted in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Video provided to CBS 17 shows an escaped emu Thursday morning in Orange County.

The emu, named “Eno,” has been on the run for weeks – eluding capture in Chatham and Orange counties.

The flightless bird was spotted last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the Sunday sighting, the emu actually jumped on the hood of a car and then sprinted off, officials said. Animal control and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the area of Old N.C. Highway 86 but the massive bird had already moved on.

On Thursday, a CBS 17 viewer took view of Eno walking along an Orange County road near Hillsborough.

#BREAKING: There's been ANOTHER sighting of #EnotheEmu. A viewer took this video in Hillsborough this morning. The elusive bird has been on the loose for about five weeks now and animal control can't seem to catch him! @WNCN pic.twitter.com/TzQ6QkvKB9 — Kelly Kennedy (@KellyEKennedyTV) August 1, 2019

Orange County Animal Services says don’t try to catch the bird. The emu can travel as fast as 30 mph and weigh as much as 100 pounds.

CBS 17’s Kelly Kennedy is in Orange County on Thursday in hopes of spotting the elusive emu.

