VIDEO: Extraordinary corn maze honors UNC Charlotte shooting hero

A corn maze in North Carolina is honoring a hometown hero.

Riley Howell, who was killed earlier this year tackling a gunman at UNC Charlotte.

One other student was killed in the shooting.

The maze includes a portrait of Howell and the word “hero”.

His family members say they plan to be at the opening of the Cold Mountain Corn Maze.

The family is raising money for the Riley Howell Foundation Fund. It supports organizations that benefit victims of gun violence.

