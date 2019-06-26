VIDEO: Fire under investigation at Wilders Grove Youth Center in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh fire investigators are on scene after a concession stand caught fire at Wilders Grove Youth Center on Wednesday.

The concession stand did not have electricity and no one was inside at the time of the fire, officials said.

Video taken by a CBS 17 viewer around 5:45 p.m. shows flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Smoke could still be seen coming from the structure at 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

