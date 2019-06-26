Breaking News
VIDEO: Fire under investigation at Wilders Grove Youth Center in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh fire investigators are on scene after a concession stand caught fire at Wilders Grove Youth Center on Wednesday.

The concession stand did not have electricity and no one was inside at the time of the fire, officials said.

Video taken by a CBS 17 viewer around 5:45 p.m. shows flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Smoke could still be seen coming from the structure at 6:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

