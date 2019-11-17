VIDEO: Fishing pier collapses as its hit by loose barge at Virginia coast

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of the Buckroe Fishing Pier collapsed Sunday morning after a loose barge struck the pier, officials say.

Hampton Fire officials along with Hampton Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Virginia Marine Resources Commission responded to the scene Sunday morning.

According to Hampton dispatch, calls for a “loose barge” came around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, however, they did not receive calls about it running into the pier until 9 a.m.

The beach has been closed from Resort to Seaboard to all traffic including vehicular and foot. Crews are on the scene attempting to secure the loose barge.

According to Hampton police, no injuries were reported during the incident. Although there people were on the pier, police say they were evacuated as the barge got closer.

Photo Courtesy – Hampton Police (taken before the pier collapsed)

The owner of the loose barge is reportedly on the scene as well and cooperating with authorities.

Officials are advising residents to avoid the area until further notice.

(Video Courtesy – Karen Freddy Bonilla)

