VIDEO: Florida trick-or-treater fills empty candy bowl with their own sweets

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A security camera at a Tampa Bay area home captured a child’s generous act of kindness while trick-or-treating.

Lauren and Tom Lloyd set a bowl of candy outside their home near Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

A young mummy came to their house and, instead of throwing a fit that the Lloyd family was out of candy, the child took candy from their personal stash and put it into the empty bowl!

“I don’t know this young man/lady but I wanted to tell their parent’s good job!!” Lauren Lloyd wrote on Facebook. “This (child) has the heart of gold and we are sending her a special treat for being so thoughtful.”

