VIDEO: Freight train derails, train cars engulf in flames

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (WFLA) — A freight train derailed in Dupo, Illinois Tuesday causing train cars to engulf in flames and nearby homes to evacuate.

Calls on the derailment came in to the St. Clair Emergency Management around 12:30 p.m., KSDK reported.

The train is a Union Pacific train, but officials don’t yet know what the train was carrying.

There have been no reported injuries, but a several dozen homes in the nearby area were evacuated.

