RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hikers trekking across a Wake County trail may catch a glimpse of the area’s newest residents.

Wake County Parks shared a video captured just after 11:30 a.m. on a trail cam in late May.

The 15-second clip shows a mother gray fox along with her four kits romping around Blue Jay Point trail near Falls Lake. The mother fox is seen sniffing, perhaps getting a headcount on her pups before all five run off.

January through May is breeding season for gray foxes, according to North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.

Most kits are born by late May.

Gray foxes are typically nocturnal but seeing this family of foxes in the late morning is not totally unusual. The NCWRC said during these hours, foxes are likely foraging for food. Their primary meals are small mammals, birds and insects. They will also eat native fruits or crops like corn and peanuts.

The species can be found across most parts of North Carolina.

Grey foxes will choose their homes based on habitat quality, population density and the reproductive status of individual foxes, according to the NCWRC.

Gray foxes are somewhat territorial and will choose areas with a variety of habitat types and dense populations of prey species.