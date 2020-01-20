VIDEO: Grooms’ wedding flash mob goes viral

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland couple’s wedding flash mob is going viral.

Taylor Green-Jones tells KOIN 6 he and his husband got married at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 24. Green-Jones is a dancer, but said his now-husband Isaiah is not.

Green-Jones teaches classes at local 24-hour Fitness Centers and said Isaiah takes his classes.

The DJ was the only one who knew about the flash mob and Green-Jones said the guests were shocked when the couple broke out into dance with some friends.

