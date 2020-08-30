STILLWATER, N.Y. (WTEN) – A significant number of homes have been damaged and at least one person has been injured after a tornado hit the area of McDermott Road in the town of Stillwater on Saturday.
Residents have been urged to stay away as utility and tree removal companies clear the scene.
Police say the only reported injury was minor. Stillwater is located in Saratoga County, north of Troy.
Multiple agencies responded to the area, including: Stillwater Police, NYS Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Arvin Hart Fire, Stillwater Fire Department, Malta-Stillwater EMS and the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Shaw University holds vigil, speaks out against racial injustice
- VIDEO: Homes damaged as tornado hits areas in New York
- Trayford Pellerin shooting protests continue; organizers wants officers in shooting arrested, charged
- 2 police officers shot, 1 of them ‘very critically injured’ with head wound in St. Louis
- ‘Blue Lives Matter’ gathering held at Lowe’s after NC worker told to remove mask with slogan