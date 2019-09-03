Live Now
Gov. Cooper talks Dorian evacuations, preparations

VIDEO: Kid gives up Disney trip to give hotdogs to Dorian evacuees

News

by: WJBF

Posted: / Updated:

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – An Allendale boy gives up his Disney World money to buy hot dogs, chips and water for evacuees.

He’s handing them out on Highway 125 near the post office.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss