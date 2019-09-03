VIDEO: Kid gives up Disney trip to give hotdogs to Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – An Allendale boy gives up his Disney World money to buy hot dogs, chips and water for evacuees.
He’s handing them out on Highway 125 near the post office.
