FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WGHP) — GoPro footage captured this adorable and unexpected moment between a young surfer and a manatee at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park in Florida.

The video shows the young surfer attempting to get back on his surfboard when a curious and playful manatee emerges from the water and decides to join the fun.

The manatee then grabs a hold of the surfboard with one of its flippers and begins to drift away alongside the current.