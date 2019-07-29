VIDEO: Michigan boy uses doorbell to ask dad a cute (and important) question

HASLETT, MI (WNCN) – A Michigan dad got a surprise call from one of his kids who had a burning question for him.

“How do you turn on the kids channel?”

The video was recorded in Haslett, Michigan back in November 2018, according to Ring spokesperson Savannah Bigley.

The video shows the young boy climbing on to a chair on the front porch of the home talking to his father through the Ring app, which allows the homeowner to see and talk with whoever rings the doorbell.

With his mom at a neighbor’s house across the street, and permission to watch the kids channel, the boy rings his dad to help him “turn the channel on.”

His dad tells him he thinks the kids channel is on Channel 25, but there’s a problem.

“I don’t know what 25 looks like!” the boy says.

His dad chuckles while his son kisses the camera.

“Get the remote for the TV and press the number 2 and the number 5 and point it at the TV. That should work for you,” he says.

The boy can be seeing giving one more kiss to his dad through the screen before heading inside.

