Wade Avenue reopened after gas leak

VIDEO: More than a dozen in T-Rex costumes run in hilarious race

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

People wearing T-rex costumes raced at the Emerald Downs racetrack in Auburn, Washington on Saturday. The competitors lined up in the race stalls and ran down the track!

