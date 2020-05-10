VIDEO: NC crews rescue tanker captain 400 miles off coast after he suffers possible stroke

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A tanker ship chief officer was medevaced off the coast of Virginia after showing symptoms of a possible stroke Friday evening.

The Coast Guard said watchstanders at the Fifth District command center were made aware a crewmember on the tanker ship Arctic Flounder that a chief officer aboard had shown symptoms of a possible stroke.

The call prompted aircrews from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina to assist in the situation.

Due to extensive distance, officials coordinated with U.S. Fleet Forces Command to have the helicopter land on the USS Arleigh Burke to refuel before conducting the medevac.

Aircrews met the Arctic Flounder and hoisted the man onto the helicopter.

They transported him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

