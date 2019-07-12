VIDEO: Police officer stops pickup from rolling into traffic after driver’s seizure

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania police officer is being hailed as a hero for stopping a moving pickup truck after the driver suffered a seizure.

Warminster Township police officer Ryan Bunda was on patrol when saw a passenger in the truck waiving his arms to draw attention, so Bunda jumped from his vehicle and ran to the slow-moving pickup.

Video from his police car shows Bunda open the driver side door while the truck headed into traffic. He managed to apply the brakes with his left hand and bring the pickup to a stop, the police department in Bucks County said.

Bunda and a passing firefighter carried the driver to a safe area where they called for medical assistance and rendered aid.

“Officer Bunda’s rapid and decisive actions were both heroic and lifesaving,” the police department said on its website. “Great job Officer Bunda and thank you for your service.”

