VIDEO: Second Blue Bell ice cream licker opens up about his arrest, why he did it

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP/WVLA) — Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man posted a video of himself on Facebook opening a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking it, poking it with his finger and putting it back on the shelf.

News outlets report 36-year-old Lenise Martin III was charged June 6 with property tampering and posting criminal activity.

Police Commander Lonny Cavalier says after being alerted of Martin’s actions by management, deputies found Martin at the scene showing the sales clerk a receipt showing he bought the ice cream he licked. Deputies searched the freezer and confirmed the purchase but still decided to move forward with the charges.

Martin spoke to WVLA and said, if given a second chance, he wouldn’t do it again.

“Who would be crazy enough to just go walk in the store you know what I’m saying and actually do that and put that back in there? I wouldn’t do anything like that,” he said. “It was a joke with no criminal intent or activity…but I was locked up with murderers and real criminals in maximum security.”

Martin admitted to officials that he just “wanted to be famous,” WVLA reported.

Earlier this month, a teen in Texas was shown in an online video taking Blue Bell ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick it and then putting it back.

