VIDEO: Shoplifter almost ditches young boy at Florida Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was put in a confusing situation when the woman he was with was caught shoplifting at a Walmart in Winter Haven.

Police said the woman and the young boy were at the Walmart on Cypress Gardens Boulevard on Nov. 23.

A security camera captured the boy gleefully riding a shopping cart after it was loaded with about $417 worth of merchandise.

The woman is seen pushing the cart past the register as the clerk tries to get her attention. The boy stops, but the woman walks out of the store and keeps going.

After the boy and the clerk followed her out of the store, the woman went back to give the clerk a receipt, but it’s from a store in Lakeland. Then she took off.

Police are still working to identify the woman.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Detective Lango at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

