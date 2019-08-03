Video shows woman hiding as gunfire erupts in El Paso Walmart shooting that killed 18

EL PASO, Texas (WNCN) – Bone-chilling video has surfaced after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso Texas on Saturday.

The video includes the sound of gunfire and a woman hiding under a table near the Walmart front entrance, KTSM reported.

Video from a witness shows a woman with her legs under a table hiding during the shooting. Audio of repeated gunfire can be heard in the video clip supplied by Sylvia Saucedo.

KTSM-TV reported 18 were dead in the shooting inside a Walmart, which was packed with back-to-school shoppers. At least 22 people were injured in addition to those who died.

A police official says he believes most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 shoppers and about 100 employees were at the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall when Saturday’s attack happened.

Gomez said at a news conference about five hours after the first reports emerged of a shooting near the mall that investigators believe a white man in his 20s was the only gunman involved and that he was taken into custody.

Gomez didn’t name the suspected gunman or say how many people were killed and wounded in the attack, though he said at least one person is dead.

He also wouldn’t speculate as to the motive for the attack. He said the gunman used some type of rifle.

El Paso hospitals say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

