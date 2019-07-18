VIDEO: Small plane makes emergency landing on Maryland beach

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WHTM) – Police in Ocean City say no one was injured when a small plane made an emergency landing on the beach.

The small plane splashed into shallow water near 21st Street around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The pilot was the only person on board and swam to shore. He later said his engine went out as he was approaching a nearby municipal airport so he glided the aircraft into the water, witnesses told WBOC-TV.

Ocean City police said the pilot was evaluated by paramedics and released.

Maryland State Police will investigate the incident.

