VIDEO: Soldier surprises mom and sisters with unexpected Christmas homecoming

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One Spartanburg family received the ultimate Christmas gift- a surprise visit from their soldier.

Heidi Gunter, of Spartanburg, says her son surprised their family by coming home unexpectedly from military duty.

She says her son had been with the Army for 10 months and his surprise homecoming was “the best gift ever!”

You can see in the video that the surprise comes when the group is taking a photo and their soldier jumps in.

