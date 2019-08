SPAIN (CBS NEWSPATH) – Thousands of people threw tomatoes to celebrate ‘La Tomatina’ festival in Bunol, Spain on Wednesday.

The event is called the world’s biggest food fight.

Check out participants toss around more than 100 tons of tomatoes for the annual celebration.

