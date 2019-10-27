VIDEO: Suspects smash into NC gun shop, steal firearms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Suspects made off with a trove of firearms Friday after at least two people broke into Heritage Guns off of Carolina Beach Road.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged crime occurred between 1 a.m and 2 a.m. and they need help identifying the suspects and any possible vehicles that might have been in the area at that time.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office shows two people in light-colored hooded sweatshirts smash the glass in the store’s front door and crawl into the shop early in the morning.

Deputies have not released any additional details about the suspects or the cars they were driving. It is unclear how much merchandise was stolen from the store.

If you have information you are asked to contact Detective Somersett at (910)-798-4261 or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit an anonymous tip at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.