1  of  2
Breaking News
Names released of Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan NC Board of Elections chairman resigns

VIDEO: This Navy Chief’s homecoming was a ‘roller coaster’ of emotion

News

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Cunningham family had no idea that a “pre-planned film shoot” for Busch Gardens was a decoy for a very special return.

Chief J. Cunningham, a Seabee Chief with the U.S. Navy, had just returned from a 14-month deployment in the Middle East.

The trip was his longest and final deployment.

On Sunday, Chief Cunnigham went to surprise his wife, daughter, and son moments before the family took off on ‘Griffon’.

Their reactions were priceless and all caught on film.

“Having this homecoming at Busch Gardens Williamsburg was very special and we were proud to be able to deliver this surprise to this very deserving family,”

Jim Costello, Vice President of Park Operations for Busch Gardens Williamsburg

10 On Your Side thanks you for your 25 years of service, Chief Cunningham!

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss