VIDEO: Three-year-old leads his class in prayer

Video courtesy jss_ranisha

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCMH) — “Bless all the boys and girls all over the world.”

That was the sentiment three-year-old Makhi Martin offered in a school prayer, the video of which has taken the internet by storm.

The video, shot and posted to Instagram by his mother Ranisha, was captured at a St. Louis Christian school last week.

Makhi leads his class in prayer, thanking God for the food the class is about to eat.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now