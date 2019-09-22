VIDEO: Veterans receive ovation as they board honor flight at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Veterans received thunderous applause as they boarded their Screaming Eagle Honor Flight at Nashville International Airport.

Listen to that applause! The Screaming Eagle Honor Flight boarded a Southwest Airlines plane this morning at BNA for a day of remembrance. Honor Flights take veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial at no charge to them. We thank these and all veterans for their service in our time of need. Thanks are also due to Southwest and the Screaming Eagle Honor Flight. 🎥: BNA Operations Team

The veterans boarded the flight for a day of remembrance in Washington D.C.

The honor flights take veterans to D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Veterans Memorial at no charge to them.

