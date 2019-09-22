VIDEO: Veterans receive ovation as they board honor flight at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Veterans received thunderous applause as they boarded their Screaming Eagle Honor Flight at Nashville International Airport.
The veterans boarded the flight for a day of remembrance in Washington D.C.
The honor flights take veterans to D.C. to visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Veterans Memorial at no charge to them.
