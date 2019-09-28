VIDEO: Woman in Jeep pushes man’s car out of flash flooding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday afternoon a man drove his car into a flash flood at the intersection of University and Lake.

The man, Jeff David, told WMBD he was stuck in his car for nearly half an hour before being rescued by firefighters.

First responders used a rescue tool to get the man out of his car and walked him to safety.

But that’s not where the story ends — a woman brought her Jeep Wrangler to push the car out of the flood waters.

“Honestly I just saw the car was stuck and was like ‘well, I’ll go help them, I got a Jeep!” said nursing student Ruby Hupp.

So Hupp trudged through the flash flood water, turning into the intersection and getting behind David’s car.

“Alright, here we go here we go! This is how they’re getting out this car,” WMBD’s Zach Hatcher said during a Facebook live video.

With David’s car already in neutral, all Ruby had to do was push, getting the car out of the flood water and onto dry land.

“Well, I mean the water was only up to here on him and I’ve got a 4-inch lift kit on this,” Rupp said.

David had been stuck in his car for half an hour before first responders got him out, he says he was on his way home from work when he drove into the deep water.

“I saw other cars making it through, so I thought I could too, so when I realized it was probably too risky, I decided to try and turn to get to higher ground, and the car just stalled,” David said.

He says he wishes he had taken another route.

“I should’ve turned around and tried to go home another way,” David added.

Hupp and David met after the water rescue where he was able to thank her for getting his car out of harms way.

Crazy thing is, this was the second car Ruby pushed out Friday during the flooding.

And she was ready to help more.

“Any more cars stuck?” Ruby said laughing.