Videos show moments kidnapping suspect, Raleigh officer fire guns at end of chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Newly released videos of the Sept. 24 chase involving a kidnapping suspect show the man jump from a vehicle a run into the woods while firing a gun.

The City of Raleigh petitioned Superior Court to have the videos released which show the chase the events of Sept. 23-24 which ended with the death of Hugo Yaret Cortes-Ramirez.

Cortes-Ramirez was at the center of a kidnapping case which began around 11 p.m. on Sept. 23, the report shows.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office called Raleigh Wake Emergency Communications late on Sept. 23 to report a missing person and a suspect vehicle.

Officers located that suspect vehicle but the driver sped off when police attempted to pull it over near Buck Jones and Bashford roads, the report says.

At 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 24, Durham deputies spotted the suspect vehicle and were advised the situation was a potential kidnapping.

Deputies were told the kidnapping victim was inside the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was reported by deputies to be traveling in the 4000 block of Capital Boulevard – which is near the split with Highway 401.

Sgt. R.L. Warner with Raleigh police responded to 4044 Capital Boulevard and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Once again, the driver sped off south on Capital Boulevard toward Interstate 440.

Warner began to chase the vehicle – which went from I-440 to Interstate-87/264.

At that point, other law enforcement agencies joined the chase.

Stop sticks were deployed by a state trooper near exit 436 of I-87.

At that point, the suspect jumps from the vehicle.

Videos show Cortes-Ramirez run into nearby woods while firing a gun.

Warner returned fire and took cover behind a patrol vehicle.

As Cortes-Ramirez disappeared into the woods, law enforcement on scene reported hearing a single gunshot come from the woods.

Cortes-Ramirez was found dead in the woods with a pistol in his right hand, the report says.

The video also shows the kidnapping victim being safely moved from the vehicle and away from the scene.

