VIDEO: Vietnam Air Force pilot’s remains return home — on jet flown by his son

News

by: CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

Last Updated Aug 8, 2019 7:37 PM EDT (CBS News) – It was a remarkable scene Thursday at Love Field in Dallas, Texas.

As travelers watched from the terminal, U.S. Air Force Col. Roy Knight was welcomed home — with full military honors — 52 years after he was shot down during the Vietnam War.

His remains were discovered in Laos earlier this year.

His son, Bryan, was just 5 when he saw his father off to war at the same airport. It was the last time he saw his dad alive.

Captain Bryan Knight — now a pilot for Southwest Airlines — was not only there for the long-awaited return, but had the honor of flying his father home.

“It’s an incredible opportunity that I wouldn’t have thought in a million years I was going to have,” Knight said.

Col. Knight will be laid to rest Saturday in the Dallas suburbs.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss