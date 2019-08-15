Vigil held for missing SC girl days after search through landfill for her body

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) – It’s been more than a week since 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams disappeared after the brutal murder of her mother.

Her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found dead inside their apartment 10 days ago.

This week, the community wants to keep hope alive.

Mom Sharee Bradley and Nevaeh Adams. WIS image

Hundreds are expected to attend Bradley’s church, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, for a community prayer vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bradley’s stepfather, Elijah Nelson, said the community’s support means a lot to the family.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to my wife,” Nelson said. “Sharee — she’s my stepdaughter, daughter. I’ve been in her life since she’s been about 11 or 12 years old. So she’s my daughter. Her daughter is my granddaughter…so there’s just nothing left for us to do but pray now.”

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said 28-year-old Daunte Johnson told detectives he dumped the girl’s body in a trash bin at a Sumter apartment Monday.

Roark says a trash truck unloaded the complex’s bins before 29-year-old Sharee Bradley’s body was found and Nevaeh Adams was reported missing.

Roark says that trash was unloaded into one of nine bigger trucks, so investigators last week sorted through 46,000 pounds of garbage in Richland and Sumter County landfills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report