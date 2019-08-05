Vigil held in Oregon District for Dayton mass shooting victims

DAYTON (WCMH) — A community in mourning is gathering Sunday evening to remember the lives lost in the tragic mass shooting outside Ned Peppers in the Oregon District of Dayton.

Nine victims were killed when the suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, opened fire at 1:07 a.m. ET.

The vigil is taking place along 5th Street in the Oregon District of Dayton, near where the shooting occurred.

The suspect’s sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, was killed in the gunfire, along with 27-year-old Lois L. Oglesby, 38-year-old Saeed Saleh, 57-year-old Derrick R. Fudge, 30-year-old Logan M. Turner, 25-year-old Nicholas P. Cumer, 25-year-old Thomas J. McNichols, 36-year-old Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis and 39-year-old Monica N. Brickhouse.

“We’re believing that Dayton can be stronger,” said Renard D. Allen Jr., pastor at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church during his opening prayer. “We’re believing that Dayton will be stronger. We’re believing that whites and blacks and people of all races can be united. We’re believing.”

Allen was followed by Kindy Ghussin from the Islamic Society of Greater Dayton, who called for unity in the time of mourning.

“If we divide this crowd right here by who is pro and who is against guns, we’re going to have another battle right here and we’re gonna have more bloodshed. So let’s grow beyond that,” he said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley took the stage to a large round of applause.

“I know that many of us are hurting right now and are uncertain of where we go from here,” she said. “We have lots of challenging days ahead, but you know Dayton is fearless.”

Gov. Mike DeWine marveled at the size of the crowd.

“What we do tonight, with this amazing crowd, is to say to them (the victims and families), ‘We love you. We care very, very deeply about you, and we will do everything that we can to tell you that we care,’” he said.

Congressman Mike Turner echoed the calls for unity.

“We reclaim this space. We are coming together as one. We are a community and we are a community of one,” he said.

Police shot and killed the suspect, who was wearing body armor and using a .223 caliber rifle during the first 30 seconds of the shooting. The rifle was fitted with a magazine that allowed it to have a capacity of 100 rounds, police said.

27 others were injured and taken to area hospitals.

