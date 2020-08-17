Vigil held in Virginia for Cannon Hinnant a week after his death

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Vigils were held Sunday in Central Virginia to bring attention to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was shot in the head while riding his bike exactly a week ago in Wilson, North Carolina.

People gathered outside of the Colonial Heights Police Station today to pay their respects to Cannon.

The vigil was organized by Kevin Paul, a prison fellowship pastor. Paul says he wants to use this opportunity to highlight just how many kids go missing or have lost their lives to violence in the area and encourage parents to protect their own children.

“I hope it brings an open eye to parents today to keep an eye on their children. We are all one, we are all Americans, we need to come together and work on this,” Paul said.

There was another vigil in memory of Cannon Hinnant at the Powhatan Courthouse Sunday at 7 p.m.

Cannon Hinnant (left) in a photo from his family and Darius Sessoms in a photo from Wilson police.

LATEST HEADLINES: