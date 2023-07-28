PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday the first shovels full of dirt were thrown onto what will soon be the home of North Carolina’s first ever electric vehicle manufacturing plant, something officials called a celebration. It marked the first time the company, VinFast, expanded outside of Vietnam.

“I’m thinking about the great paying jobs that are going to be created right here in North Carolina,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

He said the state has been preparing for an opportunity like this.

“We’ve been working on that for decades, decades we’ve wanted an automaker in North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said.

The massive plant in Chatham County will produce around 150,000 electric vehicles each year and bring thousands of jobs to the area. Governor Cooper says the impact is so big it’s even drawn federal attention.

“I talked with President Biden several times about this, obviously he and his administration have been so supportive and he is excited about American jobs being created here in our country,” he said.

Once the plant is built, production is expected to begin in 2025.