Violence toward women sees recent spike in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been a violent week in Cumberland County. There have been three shootings and three different victims, including a mother of four who is still recovering in the hospital.

No suspects have been arrested in any of the cases.

The latest shooting happened Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Indian Creek Road. Lt. Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a fight that started on social media ended with a bystander being hit by shots. She was taken to the hospital.

“We’ve had shootings back to back. We had one yesterday (and) we’ve had one today,” Swain said. “This is Aug. 1, and August is notoriously the most violent month of the year, and we are starting early.”

Another shooting victim was found Wednesday morning near the intersection of Research Drive and Assembly Court. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In that case, officers are looking for a black 2014 Mazda CX-5 with North Carolina plate PKL9087.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville police are still investigating Tuesday’s shooting at a home on Branson Drive.

“I heard four shots — pow pow pow pow,” said the victim’s grandmother, Gracie Baldwin.

Baldwin said her granddaughter is still recovering in the hospital.

“She’s doing good. They got her sitting up now,” Baldwin said. “She’s got staples in the back of her head.”

Baldwin said her granddaughter was trying to get out of a domestic violence situation.

“If you got a man that’s beating on you, leave him because, eventually, he’s going to end up hurting you,” she said.

No arrests have been made in this case.

“I just hope they catch him because right now I fear for my family,” Baldwin said. “He might try to do it again.”

Victims’ rights advocate Anna Salenko said summers are typically a busy time for them.

“Although violent crime does tend to escalate with the heat, it doesn’t mean that you’re safe when it’s cold.”

Baldwin said her advice is to get out of an unhealthy relationship.

“God helps those who help themselves,” Baldwin said. “If you’re in that problem, get on your knees and pray, and then go to somebody for help.”

