RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say Michael Evans Mutersbaugh of McLean, Virginia died in a crash off the I-40 exit ramp to South Saunders Street Saturday afternoon.

According to a Raleigh Police Department crash report, Mutersbaugh was exiting the ramp when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Three other passengers were in the vehicle and sustained injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.