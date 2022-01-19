Virginia Navy sailor shot while on leave in Chicago, 3-year-old daughter was in car at time

CHICAGO (WAVY) – A 26-year-old U.S. Navy sailor who lives in Norfolk, Virginia, was critically wounded after being shot last week while on leave in Chicago. His 3-year-old daughter was with him at the time.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson confirmed to WAVY that Koreyuntaye D. Robinson, a Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice, was shot on Thursday.

It was reported as an attempted carjacking and happened around 7:20 p.m. on East 79th Street in the city’s South Side while Robinson was in his car with his 3-year-old daughter.

A unknown person in another vehicle next to Robinson’s opened fire and struck Robinson in the face, WGN reported. He tried to drive away, but crashed into a parked vehicle nearby.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later released, the Navy said.

Authorities originally said Robinson’s daughter was grazed by a bullet, but later said she wasn’t struck.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available. Robinson was one of six people shot in Chicago that Thursday, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

“Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic is cooperating fully with local authorities and extending support as needed to this Sailor and his family,” the Navy said in a statement.