Virginia police issue Amber Alert for missing teen in extreme danger

BUMPASS, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert Friday for Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old out of Louisa County believed to be with her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia.

She is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe Hicks was abducted by 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, Virginia tag VEM-9071.

Anyone with information should contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now