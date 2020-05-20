Virginia sees first case of pediatric syndrome linked to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A child in northern Virginia is the first confirmed case in the state of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus.

Health department officials on Tuesday confirmed the case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in the Fairfax Health District, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church.

Officials say the child was hospitalized May 5 and has since been discharged and is recovering at home. No other details, including the age of the child, were provided.

The Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory about the syndrome May 14, warning of symptoms including fever, abdominal pain and inflammation.

