Virginia soccer coach accused of soliciting player

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Virginia say a soccer coach in Fredericksburg has been arrested for soliciting one of his players.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware last week of complaints that Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation coach, 56-year-old Donald Seal, had been sending inappropriate text messages to two teenage boys who played soccer for him.

Investigators say that one of the victims had been solicited by Seal on at least one occasion.

Seal was later arrested at his home and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now