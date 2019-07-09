Virginia teacher missing after helping student struggling in water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher who tried to help a student struggling in a rip current at False Cape State Park, south of Sandbridge, is missing.

There is an active search underway, which authorities are labeling a recovery operation.

While original reports from police indicated the 35-year-old teacher went missing at Sandbridge, Virginia Beach EMS spokesperson Bruce Nedelka later clarified the search was focused around False Cape.

Virginia Beach police spokesperson Linda Kuehn says police received the call for a possible drowning at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Kuehn, there was a group of students and a teacher on the beach. The teacher noticed one of the students, a 13-year-old, was in trouble, so he went in the water to help. The student was able to get out, but the teacher has not been located.

Emergency crews, including members of the Coast Guard, police and fire officials, are on scene now searching. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and a 45-foot Response Boat from Coast Guard Station Little Creek are part of the search.

Red flags were flying at guarded areas of Sandbridge Beach at the time, indicating dangerous water conditions.

Nedelka said one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

