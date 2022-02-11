‘Virtually immerse yourself in the crowd ‘: Journalist watches 500 Jan. 6 videos

FILE – Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The platform Gab launched in 2016 and now claims to have 15 million monthly visitors, though that number could not be independently verified. The service says it saw a huge jump in signups following the January 6 riot, which prompted Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to crack down on Trump and others who they said had incited violence. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It started as a quest to spot specific a political activist.

But soon Quentin Young was swept into one of America’s darkest moments.

“Very quickly into this exercise, I realized I was getting an almost first person on the ground view of what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, that I realized I was starting to understand that event in a way I had not before. You can do all the reading in the world that you want about January 6th but it’s not until you essentially virtually immerse yourself in the crowd in the mob that you really start to understand the contours of what was happening that day,” said Young.

Young is the editor of Colorado Newsline in Denver which is a member of States Newsroom, a non-profit that covers state-level politics including North Carolina.

Young watched more than 500 Jan. 6 videos published online by ProPublica and originally posted by the social media site Parler.

Many of the videos have also been released by the FBI in an effort to seek the public’s help in identifying certain suspects.

More than 760 people have been arrested and charged so far.

Young said not only seeing but hearing the conversations helped him to have a better grasp of the protestor’s and rioter’s purpose.

“So I started taking notes about my impressions, I started saving the links to particular videos that seemed to signify different types of impressions I was getting about the day. Whether it’s just people in the crowd talking to each other, whether it’s chants, whether it’s people doing group prayers. And more importantly, instances where people were expressing themselves that they were there because Trump told them to be there and even more specifically the abundance of violence,” Young said.

“That was one of the main takeaways I got from watching all those videos because folks who were there at the Capitol felt like they were justified in being there because Trump told them to be there. They were acting on the instructions of the former president. That’s basically indisputable in my view after watching all those videos” he said.

There is one video, in particular, that takes place outside on a Capitol terrace that he remembers most.

“There’s a moment at which the mob just overruns the police. And it’s a dramatic moment because it’s kind of like the last stand in that area before the rioters get all the way up to the windows and doors of the Capitol.

“And to watch Americans swinging, pushing, fighting with the cops at that moment it’s a moment that kind of brings home what that day was really all about and the hypocrisy of it and the lie of it and the danger and violence of it,” he said.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has condemned recent references to the Capitol riot as “legitimate political discourse.”

Young says you only have to look at the video to see why.

“Even people who don’t believe the Big Lie that the election is stolen, even people who might be neutral about what was going on in Washington that day I don’t think quite have a full understanding of how violence animated so many hours of activity at the Capitol that day, around the Capitol at different locations,” he said.