RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) – Visitors to a section of the Outer Banks are urged to wear shoes on the beach after two homes recently collapsed into the ocean.

The homes fell into the water on May 10 in Rodanthe – sending debris across the beach for miles.

“While much of the large debris has been removed by a variety of beach cleanup efforts, miles of small pieces of debris remains on and under the surface of the beach,” the National Park Service said.

(National Park Service)

NPS said is aware of wood with exposed nails and splintered wooden fragments on the beach.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore encourages visitors to wear hard soled footwear on the beach between Rodanthe and Salvo, N.C. Sharp debris may also be found in areas south of Salvo,” the park service said.

(National Park Service)

Several homes have collapsed over the years on the Outer Banks, as erosion has left many homes built years ago now right at the edge of the ocean. Records show both homes that fell on Tuesday were built in the 1980s.

Officials have spent millions on beach nourishment, but that hasn’t stopped the ocean from pulling a few houses into its clutches.