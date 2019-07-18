VP Pence touts defense budget increases during Fort Bragg visit

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Prior to President Donald Trump’s rally in Greenville, Vice President Mike Pence visited Fort Bragg to speak in front of military members and their families.

About 650 Special Forces soldiers gathered as Pence discussed wanting to spend more on the military. He told them Trump is aiming to propose the largest defense budget in United States history: $750 billion.

“In our first year in office, President Trump signed the largest investment in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan, including the largest pay increase for the men and women of our armed forces in nearly 10 years,” Pence said. “And you deserved every single penny.”

The increase in military spending comes as Fort Bragg and other bases are under scrutiny for the housing conditions for service members and their families.

Fort Bragg soldiers have said they’ve been living on posts with mold, pests, and have had to move numerous times because of it.

“This administration understands that, for most in our armed forces, our soldiers serve as families,” Pence said. “So, whether it be housing, whether it be a second income and a military family — we’re working every day to expand opportunities to make sure that our military personnel have the ability to support their families as they defend our freedom.”

Pence thanked the soldiers for their service and then made his way to Greenville for Trump’s rally.

