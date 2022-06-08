RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teacher earned a national award for the difference he’s making in the classroom.

Brentwood Elementary P.E. teacher Neil Young received the First Tee youth golf program’s national teacher of the year award. Several of his First Tee students surprised him with the honor Wednesday morning.

It’s the first year for the award and Young beat out nominees from First Tee chapters nationwide.

“This has thrown me off. This was awesome. I’m glad we have a lot of repeat sign-up kids that keep re-enrolling so I guess we’re doing something right,” Young said.

First Tee leaders tell CBS 17 they’ll fly Coach Young to Dallas in November, where he’ll be recognized at the nonprofit’s network summit.