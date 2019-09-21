Wake Correctional Center inmate missing from work assignment in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Correctional Center offender went missing on a work assignment Friday, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Latroy Strickland was reported missing from the Garner facility Friday night. He was on a work release and was supposed to return to custody by 8:30 p.m., the release said.

Strickland was last seen near his work site in Garner around 4 p.m. Friday. He is described as 5-foot-11 and approximately 217 pounds. He is 41 years old.

Strickland was serving a sentence for multiple larceny and drug convictions. He entered prison on March 20, 2018 and was scheduled for release on Jan. 4, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or Wake Correctional at 919-733-7988.

