Wake County adds 4 FEMA ambulances amid staffing shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is temporarily adding four FEMA ambulances due to call volume and staffing outages related to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Wake is among the 11 North Carolina counties to receive FEMA trucks through Feb. 3.

The counties asked for federal help after staffing shortages left them unable to staff trucks, NCDHHS said.

This is not the first time Wake County has requested FEMA ambulances.

FEMA sent four trucks to Wake County Oct. 11-25.

In October, Wake County EMS said it was is upping its recruitment efforts. It’s going to be a slow process to ease the staffing shortages with small steps being taken along the way.

Counties receiving FEMA trucks in January:

CountyNumber of Trucks
Wake4
Mecklenburg4
Union1
Forsyth3
Guilford3
Onslow2
New Hanover2
Durham2
Pasquotank – Camden1
Rowan2
Franklin1

